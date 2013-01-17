Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- In an effort to bolster an already extensive online, prescription-only pharmacy, Diet Doc has formulated its own proprietary blend of green coffee bean extract in prescription-only diet pills. Patients can contact the company via telephone and schedule a consultation with an in-house physician. If the physician deems that medication will benefit the patient, a prescription will be issued and green coffee will be sent directly to the patient's door. Green coffee bean extract diet pills can be exactly what a tired diet needs, capable of producing an average of 12 pounds in 12 weeks. When combined with a Diet Doc prescription hCG diet plan, patients can lose over 1 pound per day without grueling exercise. Dieters can either use it alone, to lose weight quickly and all naturally, or combine this new weight loss pill with Diet Doc's proprietary weight loss plan. When this effective diet pill is added to an already extremely successful Diet Doc hCG diet, the results are increased exponentially, metabolic rate is boosted and leveled, and hunger is nearly non-existent.



The major draw of green coffee bean extract is its all natural makeup, allowing users to receive the benefits of an effective diet pill without having to turn to new chemically engineered, FDA approved diet pills. Green coffee bean extract allows its users to lose more weight than new FDA approved diet pills, yet contain all natural ingredients, as opposed to those used to treat other disorders like seizures, or dangerous unnatural stimulants. The active ingredient in this extract is chlorogenic acid, thought to reduce the absorption of glucose in the body as well as lower the hyperglycemic peak. Chlorogenic acid stabilizes blood sugar by inhibiting the release of G6P (glucose 6 phosphate), reducing glycogenolysis in the liver (conversion of glycogen to glucose). This then means less overall sugar released into the blood stream, hence, less sugar stored as fat in the body. A study conducted by Dr. Joe Vinson of the University of Scranton, a "significant correlation" was found between the consumption of green coffee and weight loss. Without altering caloric intake, the subjects lost an average of 17.5 pounds, reducing their total body weight by 10.5 percent and their average body fat by 16 percent. In comparing coffee bean extract to new FDA approved prescription drugs, Calorielab writes "if this extract were a pharmaceutical drug, merely trimming 5 percent of the body weight from 35 percent of the subjects would qualify it for FDA approval as a bona fide weight loss medication." These diet pills deliver more results than other diet pills approved by the FDA, and this formulation from Diet Doc have the highest amount of active ingredients available anywhere, making them the most effective all natural medication on the market.



The nation's leading hCG weight loss diet provider, Diet Doc now offers the nation's only prescription strength diet pills in America. Diet Doc has found that their prescription medication is best used in conjunction with a prescription hCG weight loss plan, triggering the best results available. Being a naturally occurring substance, the chlorogenic acid found in unroasted coffee beans is safer and produces better results than new FDA approved weight loss pills. The two new FDA approved diet drugs are scientifically designed to help clients lose weight, yet deliver less effective results than the naturally produced diet pills. An hCG diet routinely facilitates weight loss averaging a pound per day, and when coupled with new green extract, fast results have never been so simple and safe. New prescription only extract pills are standardized to 50% chlorogenic acid, the fat metabolizing substance inherent in green coffee, and each contain 400mg of pure extract. Diet Doc offers this new diet pill nationwide via the emerging national Telehealth system, allowing patients to connect with physicians nationally via video and phone conferencing. With this capability, all clients can receive physician consultations and a prescription for all natural prescription diet pills, the only prescription green coffee bean extract formula in the nation.



