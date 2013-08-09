Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Americans are realizing that carrying even 20 pounds of extra weight can be the difference between living a longer, more active and healthier life or succumbing to countless weight-related diseases and health conditions such as stroke, heart attack, type 2 diabetes and even some forms of cancer.



Diet Doc’s new prescription Green Coffee Bean Extract is available to patients on the Diet Doc hCG diet plan nationwide, and works to naturally accelerate the loss of excess fat naturally and safely. When used in conjunction with the company’s nutritionist-designed customized hCG diet plans, dieters will notice the rapid loss of pounds and inches, typically in the most difficult to lose areas such as the underarms, hips, thighs and belly.



Green coffee bean extract works naturally and safely to effectively trapped body fat. Chlorogenic acid, the major antioxidant in green coffee bean extract, inhibits the release of the G6P enzyme. This enzyme has been shown to significantly stabilize blood sugar levels, reducing the conversion of glycogen to glucose in the liver. This process results in less sugar being released into the bloodstream. The liver then increases fat mobilization to sustain energy requirements, resulting in more rapid loss of excess fat.



With only 20 mg of caffeine per serving compared to a minimum of 100 mg for a strong cup of coffee, green coffee bean extract does not leave its taker feeling nervous or jittery like roasted coffee or other caffeine-based diet aids. This is because the process of roasting coffee beans actually removes the valuable effects of the chlorogenic acid.



Continuing to provide the safest and most quick weight loss available on today’s market, new green coffee bean extract as well as all other Diet Doc prescription products are specially formulated to perfectly contribute to an effective diet plan and manufactured in FDA approved pharmacies in the United States. By utilizing the most current technology, the company can offer quick weight loss to those in even the most remote locations in the country. Simply by picking up the phone or logging onto the computer, patients that find it difficult to attend a weight loss clinic in Mobile Alabama can begin the transition to a healthier future from the comfort of their own living room.



All prescription diet pills are specially formulated by expert quick weight loss doctors, offering everyone the opportunity to quick weight loss lose weight fast without unpleasant side effects. Diet Doc’s specialists are dedicated to the safe and quick weight loss experience of each client and offer only prescription grade diet aids that are created to offer patients an extra weight loss boost during a Diet Doc medically supervised hCG diet plan.



Diet Doc has become the leader in medically supervised quick weight loss plans and has guided thousands of Americans toward the path of a healthier future by losing excess fat. With an impressive collection of quick weight loss products, including the newly released prescription green coffee bean extract, dieters are losing excess weight safely and looking and feeling better than ever before. With a staff of specially trained quick weight loss experts available 6 days per week for consultation and eager to offer unlimited support, guidance and encouragement, Diet Doc continues to lend a level of service unparalleled by competitors and extends the invitation to everyone that needs or must lose unhealthy excess weight to call today to schedule a free and confidential consultation.



To view Diet Doc’s extensive collection of prescription and non-prescription vitamins, minerals and diet aids, including green coffee bean extract, please visit www.hcgtreatments.com



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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