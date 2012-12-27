New Website Offers an Amazing Green Coffee Bean Extract Weight Loss Supplement

Castle Rock, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- TheGreenCoffeeExtract.com is a new website that features information about the Green Coffee Bean Extract, a new weight loss supplement that is getting a lot of attention from those struggling to lose weight. The site also offers the option to purchase the supplement. The owners of the site are very proud of this product and really consider themselves to be partners with their consumers, helping them live healthier lifestyles and accomplish their goals.



Green Coffee Bean Extract is described as a product for wellness seekers and the developers of the product have followed the criteria set forth by famous TV medical personality Dr. Oz. Dr. Oz has spoken about similar product often during his appearances and always recommends taking 800 mg twice a day, 30 minutes before meals. He also recommends the product be 100% pure and contain at least 50% chlorogenic acid. Lastly, he recommends that the product contain GCA (Green Coffee Antioxidant).The Green Coffee Bean Extract does all of this.



The website explains the value of the Green Coffee Bean Extract, what it does and how it helps individuals. Visitors to the site learn that renowned Doctor Joe A Vinson of the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania has thoroughly tested this product and found that participants in his studies who used this supplement lost an average of 17 pounds.



The unique aspect of Green Coffee Bean Extract is that it is made of the finest 100% pure Arabica coffee beans from Central and South America. In addition to weight loss, those who have studied Green Coffee Extract most closely reveal that the supplement is effective in helping people with their cardiovascular health, decreasing blood pressure and cholesterol, bolstering brain activity, and improving memory, focus and concentration. The benefits seem endless.



Those interested in learning more about Green Coffee Bean Extract can visit the website http://www.thegreencoffeeextract.com, email the company at support@thegreencoffeeextract.com or call 866.214.2545. Often visitors find discounts and specials on the product when visiting the site.