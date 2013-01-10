Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Green Coffee Bean Extract is available over the counter; however, Diet Doc has developed the nation's only green coffee available in prescription-only strength. Capable of producing fast results, green coffee bean extract has been found to help users lose as much as 12 pounds in 12 weeks, naturally and safely. Dieters can either use it alone, to lose weight quickly and all naturally, or combine this new weight loss pill with Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plan to lose as much as a pound per day. A prescription hCG diet is capable of producing its own weight loss, up to 30 pounds in 30 days, but when this diet pill is added to an already extremely successful Diet Doc hCG diet, the results are increased exponentially, metabolic rate is boosted and leveled, and hunger is nearly non-existent.



Many people prefer green coffee bean extract for its naturally derived makeup, shying away from untested, potentially risky chemically engineered diet pills, with or without the FDA's approval. The active ingredient in this extract is chlorogenic acid, thought to reduce the absorption of glucose in the body as well as lower the hyperglycemic peak. Chlorogenic acid stabilizes blood sugar by inhibiting the release of G6P (glucose 6 phosphate), reducing glycogenolysis in the liver (conversion of glycogen to glucose). This then means less overall sugar released into the blood stream, hence, less sugar stored as fat in the body. A study conducted by Dr. Joe Vinson of the University of Scranton, a "significant correlation" was found between the consumption of green coffee and weight loss. Without altering caloric intake, the subjects lost an average of 17.5 pounds, reducing their total body weight by 10.5 percent and their average body fat by 16 percent. In comparing coffee bean extract to new FDA approved prescription drugs, Calorielab writes "if green coffee bean extract were a pharmaceutical drug, merely trimming 5 percent of the body weight from 35 percent of the subjects would qualify it for FDA approval as a bona fide weight loss medication." These diet pills deliver more results than other diet pills approved by the FDA, and this formulation from Diet Doc have the highest amount of active ingredients available anywhere, making them the most effective green coffee bean extract on the market.



The nation's leading hCG weight loss diet provider, Diet Doc now offers the only prescription strength green coffee bean extract in America. Diet Doc has found that their prescription extract is best used in conjunction with a prescription hCG diet plan, triggering the best results available. Being a naturally occurring substance, the chlorogenic acid found in green coffee beans is safer and produces better results than new FDA approved weight loss pills. The two new FDA approved diet drugs are scientifically designed to help clients lose weight, yet deliver less effective results than the naturally produced diet pills. An hCG diet routinely facilitates weight loss averaging a pound per day, and when coupled with new green extract, fast results have never been so simple and safe. New prescription only extract pills are standardized to 50% chlorogenic acid, the fat metabolizing substance inherent in green coffee, and each contain 400mg of pure extract. Diet Doc offers this new diet pill nationwide via the emerging national Telehealth system, allowing patients to connect with physicians nationally via video and phone conferencing. With this capability, Diet Doc's clients can receive physician consultations and a prescription for Diet Doc's prescription diet pills, the only prescription green coffee bean extract formula in the nation.



Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



