Green Coffee Bean Max Proves to Be the Latest Breakthrough in Weight Loss Products

Andhra Pradesh, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2013 -- Green Coffee Bean Max is a latest development in weight loss methods. It has given amazing results in aiding the tedious weight loss process. Green coffee beans are those beans that have not yet been roasted and are in their natural form. They contain a healthy amount of Chlorogenic Acid which has fat-burning and anti-oxidant properties. Regular usage of Green Coffee Bean Max along with the following of the enclosed diet plan and exercise regime has shown a great change in many users.



Like in the case of many other weight loss supplements, people are reluctant to experiment with something new. But Green Coffee Bean Max has been received with a positive response due to its completely pure green coffee bean extracts. Another reason for these positive feedbacks is the study that was done on the said product and was presented in the American Chemical Society's spring national meeting in San Diego. The study showed that participants who took proper dosage of green coffee bean extract, lost up to 10.5% of their body weight in 22 weeks.



The following are the benefits of Green Coffee Bean Max:

- Helps you lose weight.

- Each serving contains 800mg.

- Helps increase fat oxidation.

- Completely natural ingredients.

- Safe to use.

- No additives.



The packages of this product also include tips on diets and customized diet plans that are result oriented.



“Your product, weight loss program and diet tips have changed my life. I feel so much more confident now. Thank you so much. You guys are great.” Leslie said.



In a feature done on Green Coffee Bean Max on ABC, the nutritionist commented that research done on this product had shown amazing results and that indeed some super foods such as the green coffee beans accelerate healthy weight loss.



The product offers three added bonuses. The first order placed by the customer will give them free membership access to the online fitness program along with two e-books named “Weight Loss Secrets” and “Summer Diets”. Both of these e-books come free with the product, whereas their market price is $29.97 each. Also there is an online Health Resource Center that the user can access which contains customized fitness tracking systems and exercise routines.



To get more information regarding the product and the benefits that it has to offer, interested buyers are advised to visit: http://www.fastestwaytoloseweighttip.com/go/greencoffee



About Fastestwaytoloseweighttip.com

Fastestwaytoloseweighttip.com offers honest and in-depth reviews of health and weight loss products, and Green Coffee Bean Max Review is the latest addition to that list.



Media Contact:

Teresa R.Smith

info@fastestwaytoloseweighttip.com

http://www.fastestwaytoloseweighttip.com