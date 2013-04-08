Green Coffee Bean Max Review - Supplement Raises Weight Loss Hopes

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Green Coffee Bean Max is a wonderful weight loss pill and dietary supplement formulated from real green coffee beans. The pill has been in demand ever since it reached the news on National Television, ABC News, on a famous celebrity Dr. show. the benefits of green coffee beans have been discussed many a times with expert dieticians and nutritionists.



While some say that further tests are recommended before patenting the pill for supplementing in everyday diet for weight loss enthusiasts, the internet is loaded with websites claiming to sell the ‘real’ and ‘pure’ green coffee bean extract. Roasted coffee beans have long been popular as a beverage in all parts of the world for its rich aroma, taste, raising alertness as well as displaying anti carcinogenic and anti oxidation properties. Green coffee is found to have large amounts of concentrated Chlorogenic acid, which is lost when the beans are roasted, brewed or undergo any chemical reaction. The benefit of weight loss is derived from the Chlorogenic acid or Green Coffee Antioxidant (GCA). The acid in the extract works as a weight loss agent, fighting the body’s fatty tissue in stubborn reserves, primarily near the belly, thighs and hips.



Green coffee bean extract helps to release anti-oxidation bodies which fight against the existing fat cells in the body and break them down into smaller pieces. The fat cells are destroyed or used up as energy for the body. The large amount of GCA also makes the body burn more calories, adding to more lean muscle and lesser body fat. Green coffee bean extract also helps the body feel livelier and mobility increases. The immune system is boosted to fight against commonly occurring bacteria and diseases.



The best part of taking the extract is that is 100 percent natural and has no negative side effects. Most people argued that since coffee contains caffeine, the extract would exhibit addictive properties. However, in a research conducted in US, the amount of caffeine in an average cup of coffee was found to be between 100 to 150 mg while one supplement pill of green coffee bean extract contains only 60 mg of caffeine, making is least likely to be addictive. With so many benefits derived, Green Coffee Bean Max is a great supplement to boost one’s weight loss regime.



About Green Coffee Bean Max

The green coffee bean's weight loss fame can't be ignored as more and more fitness enthusiasts and fitness professionals are using it in their exercise and diet program to achieve faster weight loss results.



