Green Coffee Beans Diet Pills Free Trial Offer Available from Get Green Coffee

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Green Coffee Beans are being touted as the latest revolution in natural weight loss supplements. Green coffee beans are simply fresh coffee beans that have not been roasted. In their raw state this superfood has a high concentration of Chlorogenic acid which has been shown to be a triple threat against weight gain by inhibiting fat absorption, stimulating the activation of fat metabolism in the liver and slowing down the release of glucose into the blood – all factors that can aid in weight loss.



For some dieters, complementing a reasonable diet with a full dose of pure green coffee beans for 12 weeks was shown to result in a 10 percent loss in body weight and a 16 percent loss in overall body fat without adding any additional exercise. A small study presented to the American Chemical Society revealed striking results. Participants taking the full dose of the green coffee extract lost an average of 17.5 pounds in 22 weeks and reduced their overall body weight by 10.5 percent.



Green coffee diet results are getting all kinds of media buzz on health shows like Dr. Oz as well as on the CNN network, Fox News, Men’s Health and Women’s Health. They are all talking about the claims that green coffee beans are 100 percent natural, effective on all body types, help burn fat without exercise and enhance weight loss efforts already in process by simply adding one green coffee bean extract in the morning to kick start metabolism and one in the evening to work on burning fat while sleeping.



