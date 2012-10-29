Green-Coffee-Beans-Extract.Com Reviews Green Coffee Bean TRIM

Coventry, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- On the recent season premiere of Dr. Oz, the extremely well known TV personality mentioned Green Coffee Bean Extract. His show discussed the supplement’s weight loss potential. Almost over night, every website was claiming their Green Coffee Bean Supplement was endorsed by Dr. Oz. As Dr Oz points out on his show – this is an absolute lie. If you saw Dr. Oz and Green Coffee Bean Extract in the same ad or website, you know it is a scam. Simply put, absolutely never buy any supplement that has Dr. Oz’s name or image attached to it, since he never endorses specific brands of supplements.



Interestingly, Green Coffee supplements may offer an array of health benefits not solely linked to weight loss. While the rest of the media and supplement companies were buzzing about the weight loss benefits of green coffee bean extract GCB TRIM Green Coffee Bean Extract has been lab testing every batch. Herbal Nutrition has been investigating the other health benefits of Green Coffee bean.



Herbal Nutrition has now published a report outlining the health benefits of Green Coffee Bean Extract. Although weight loss is at the top of this list, many in the industry state “It is a shame that the whole conversation about Green Coffee is focused on weight loss. Yes, pure Green Coffee Bean extract can help people who are looking to diet, but Green Coffee can do so much more than just help people lose weight.”



The Chlorogenic acid found in Green Coffee has been shown to change the way glucose is absorbed in the body, leading to increased metabolism and weight loss. This same antioxidant may be responsible for the rest of Green Coffee Bean Extract’s beneficial effects.



Chlorogenic acid (and the other antioxidants found in Green Coffee) have been shown to offer valuable antioxidant protection. Mike Peters goes on to state,“The antioxidants found in Green Coffee Bean Extract are proven to neutralize many types of carcinogenic compounds before they can do any damage to the body’s cells and DNA. This protects the body from developing disease.”



This important antioxidant, which is not present in roasted coffee, may also alleviate hypertension by neutralizing free radicals to prevent oxidation of LDL cholesterol. Chlorogenic acid may even help in preventing heart disease. Green-coffee-beans-extract.com states “Blood containing a high concentration of homocysteine can cause cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots. The chlorogenic acid found in Green Coffee Bean Extract has been shown to decrease the levels of homocysteine in the blood, thus reducing the risk of heart problems.”



The report concludes, Green Coffee Bean Extract supplements appear to be a great way for people to lose fat naturally. Alternatively, it may also be great preventative medicine. The chlorogenic acid found within Green Coffee Bean Extract is not only beneficial to those who wish to lose weight, but also to those who want to protect their bodies and prevent disease.



To Lean More Please Visit http://www.amazon.com/Herbal-Nutrition-Capsules-Contains-Chlorogenic/dp/B0087633VW/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1351265816&sr=8-1&keywords=gcb+trim



About Green-Coffee-Beans-Extract.Com

The Green Coffee Beans Extract site was created for one simple reason – to provide honest and objective information on Green Coffee Beans. The site provides report on Green Coffee Bean dosage, side effects and a review of the clinical studies done of Green Coffee Bean Extract. In addition, readers are encouraged to submit any questions they might have on Green Coffee and the editors will do their best to provide helpful answers.