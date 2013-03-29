Green Coffee Extract a Natural Weight Loss Supplement

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- RW Marketing announce a review of popular weight loss product green coffee bean extract. “RW Marketing created this video review to help fully inform customers about the pros and cons of the product, how it works, and what results are realistically achievable” says M Brownlee, a freelance writer living in the UK.



"Many people struggle to achieve the weight loss they desire using traditional diet and exercise plans alone. Though there are many products on the market designed to help people lose excess body fat, it can be confusing and frustrating trying to decide which one to use." Green coffee extract has received a lot of media attention recently causing it to now receive an average of 70,000 searches a month on Google.com alone.



The product is produced from green coffee beans that have not been roasted. In there unroasted state, the beans contain an anti-oxidant called Chlorogenic Acid which is the active substance reported to help burn fat.



An independent study into the effectiveness of the supplement conducted by Vinson JA, Burnham BR, and Nagendran MV available on the ncbi.nlm.nih.gov website concluded that "[Green coffee extract] may be an effective nutraceutical in reducing weight in pre-obese adults, and may be an inexpensive means of preventing obesity in overweight adults."



While there are testimonials from users online, RW Marketing has conducted an independent review of the supplement to determine how effective it really is.



For more information regarding the product, please visit http://www.youtube.com/user/Mike80sGB



