Green Coffee Lowers Glucose Even Without Diet and Exercise, Study Finds

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- As Dr. Richard Besser, ABC News' Chief Health and Medical Editor points out "this country is in the middle of a health crisis." 28 million children and adults in the United States have diabetes and more than 80 million have prediabetes. In total that’s about one person in three, and 2 million new cases are diagnosed every year.



The good news is that green coffee can help limit high blood sugar levels and the overweight condition found in type-2 diabetes, new evidence suggests. Dr. Joe Vinson from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania published new results about the effect of green coffee antioxidants, in particular chlorogenic acid.



In the scientific study the subjects received dosage of green coffee antioxidant (GCA) during two 6-weeks periods. They did not change their diet. They lost an average of 18 pounds in these 12 weeks. In addition their average heart rate went down as well (a high heart rate increases mortality rate). The study included a randomized 6-week period with a placebo intake, which had no effect.



If you are afraid to show your body for the summer period, green coffee supplements could be the solution for you. They have a beneficial effect for everyone even those not suffering from type-2 diabetes. “We want to eat right, it is the summer season, we try to get in shape”. Some experts say "It is more than a diet it is lifestyle. Green coffee lowers the risk of diabetes and helps with weight control.”



As Dr. Richard Bess says, "I look at the research to see what the science says. Write down what you are eating so you can keep track. Don’t skip a meal, have a healthy meal, it will get you going. If you can get a good night sleep it will help you with your diet plan.”



Diabetes is not just a condition making people getting overweight. It is also one of the main causes of death, as it leads to heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, kidney disease, even blindness and amputation.



There are many diet misconceptions and much confusion about the best ways to shed a little extra weight. Dr. Richard Besser from ABC News is trying to help debunking some diet myths “Eat less, exercise more, get enough sleep”, he recommends. Also adding green coffee will definitively help you get a slimmer body.



