Global Green Coffee Market Overview:

The world is suffering from diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, and high blood pressure which was used to have patients in so many but now it has spread to almost every living family. The modern solution is coming out is in the form of Green Coffee. Green Coffee beans are a new kind of product of "food and beverage" which are the beans that have been not roasted. According to the World Health Organization, 42 million children around the globe are suffering from diseases like overweight and high blood sugar. Owing to the increasingly hectic lifestyle of consumers, dietary supplements with purported health benefits have gained popularity. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the green coffee market in the near future. Coffee is one of the most traded agricultural commodities in the world. In 2017 alone, 70 percent of total coffee production was exported, worth USD 19 billion.1,2 That same year, the sector had a retail market value of USD 83 billion, providing jobs for 125 million people.



Growth Drivers

The growing health consciousness among consumers

Changing consumer preferences



Market Trends

The increasing trend where companies are focused upon a reformulation of the ingredient's content in food & beverages to ascertain health benefits along with the taste



Roadblocks

Insomnia, nervousness, nausea, headache, anxiety, agitation are some of the side effects



Opportunities

The growth of diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes

The growing popularity of dietary supplements



Challenges

The stringent government regulations



Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



