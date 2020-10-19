Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Green Coffee Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Green Coffee Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Green Coffee. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Peet's Coffee and Tea (United States), Starbucks Corporation (United States), Keurig Green Mountain Inc (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), P & G (United States), Tchibo (Germany) and Louis Drefyus Company (Netherlands).



The world is suffering from diseases like diabetes, heart diseases, and high blood pressure which was used to have patients in so many but now it has spread to almost every living family. The modern solution is coming out is in the form of Green Coffee. Green Coffee beans are a new kind of product of "food and beverage" which are the beans that have been not roasted. According to the World Health Organization, 42 million children around the globe are suffering from diseases like overweight and high blood sugar. Owing to the increasingly hectic lifestyle of consumers, dietary supplements with purported health benefits have gained popularity. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the green coffee market in the near future. Coffee is one of the most traded agricultural commodities in the world. In 2017 alone, 70 percent of total coffee production was exported, worth USD 19 billion.1,2 That same year, the sector had a retail market value of USD 83 billion, providing jobs for 125 million people.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Green Coffee Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- The growing health consciousness among consumers

- Changing consumer preferences



Market Trend

- The increasing trend where companies are focused upon a reformulation of the ingredient's content in food & beverages to ascertain health benefits along with the taste



Restraints

- Insomnia, nervousness, nausea, headache, anxiety, agitation are some of the side effects



Opportunities

- The growth of diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes

- The growing popularity of dietary supplements



Challenges

- The stringent government regulations



The Global Green Coffee Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Coffee Arabica, Coffee Robusta), Distribution Channel (Drug stores, Speciality stores, Supermarket/hypermarket, Convenience stores, Others (Direct Selling, Mass Merchandisers)), Form (Powdered, Liquid), End User (General public, Patients of Blood Pressure and Heart)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Finally, Green Coffee Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



