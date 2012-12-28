Green Coffee Pure Announces a New Safe and Holistic Supplement Proven to Boost Energy and Metobolism

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Green Coffee Extract, which can be taken to aid in weight loss and maintain a healthy weight, has been showing up in the news and in health stores across the United States as what may be the most popular weight loss diet of 2012.



Over the last five years, at least six clinical studies have been conducted on Green Coffee Pure and it’s relation to fat and energy. All of which found this natural compound to be an effective supplement to weight-loss.



The most recent study was published in 2012 and conducted by the University of Scranton. Results indicated that green coffee extract is a safe and effective means of reducing weight in pre-obese adults, and can even help in preventing obesity in overweight adults. The participants in the study did not change their diet, simply added green coffee extract and most of them had significant decreases in body weight, body mass index, percent body fat and even their heart rate.



Green Coffee Pure supplements are made from a 100% natural ingredients, and the best part is that these ingredients have been proven to be effective by scientific research.



Another example that best illustrates this is a product called Raspberry Ketone which is taken to regulate glucose, burn fat and stimulate metabolism naturally. A 2010 study conducted by the Nutrition & Functional Food Research Team from the Korea Food and Drug Administration found that Raspberry Ketone, naturally found in the red raspberry, to prevent high-fat diet-induced elevation in body weight and increased secretion of adiponectin, which plays an important role in the regulation of glucose and metabolism.



These are just two studies out of many that have reported positive findings on the ingredients used in the Nutra Pure product line.



What makes Green Coffee Pure stand out from many other companies that offer similar products is that none of their supplements contain dangerous stimulants or thermogenic compounds that can be detrimental to health and actually make weight issues worse.



Green Coffee Pure is manufactured under strict good manufacturing practice (GMP) quality standards and complies with the highest FDA standards.



