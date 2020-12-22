Green Construction Market Research Report (2020 – 2027) by Top Companies Are Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- The growing need to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and develop environmentally sustainable buildings is driving the need for green construction. According to the latest analysis by Emergen Research, the global Green Construction Market is forecasted to attain a market valuation of USD 610.10 billion by 2027, growing at an annual growth rate of 11% throughout the projected timeline. Sustainable buildings or green construction diminish waste due to their low carbon footprint usage of renewable energy sources. The stringent regulatory policies for energy-efficiency in facilities significantly increase the demand for green construction across the world.



Key participants include Alumasc Group Plc, Binderholz GmBH, Bauder Ltd., Forbo International SA, Certain Teed Corporation, The Turner Corp., Clark Group, Gilbane Building Co., Hensel Phelps, and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., among others.



Get your FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/372



Market Drivers

The market growth can be attributed to the growing awareness of green products due to their extensive application in various industry verticals. The green construction market is observing an augmented demand attributable to the rising requirement for minimal energy consumption from the buildings. The accelerating use of environmentally sustainable products and the tax incentives associated with it are expected to propel the growth curve of the market. Moreover, the rising imitative from the government to mitigate global warming and GHG emissions are further anticipated to augment the industry growth.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Exterior Products

- Roofing

- Windows

- Siding

- Doors

- Interior Products

- Insulation

- Floorings

- Solar Products

- Building Systems

- Others

The rise in infrastructure activities in the residential sector is estimated to result in increased usage and awareness owing to the rapid urbanization coupled with better living conditions. This will drive the demand in the coming years. The development of such products enables environmental conservation as well as smart social growth as compared to the traditional gravel-ballasted tops, which results in the urban heat issue and water shortages.



ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization-form/372



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Residential Buildings

- Non-Residential Buildings

- Commercial & Office

- Institutional

- Industrial

- Hospitality & Leisure

- Others

The market growth is fueled by the increased awareness of these products through rising application areas. Tax incentives provided by the policymakers all over the world to private businesses for the usage of environment-friendly products are expected to propel demand during the forecast period. The government is encouraging the growth of the market product to mitigate global warming and eliminate the release of hazardous gases.



Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 11.5%, owing to the high demand for environmentally sustainable infrastructure in China and India. Moreover, the rising disposable income and rapid urbanization are anticipated to fuel industry growth. North America is forecasted to retain its dominant position due to the soaringdevelopment of residential houses and rising renovation products.



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/green-construction-market



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

- What is the expected market size of the Green Construction market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027? What will be the growth rate of the industry during the estimated period?

- What are the major driving forces shaping the future of the Green Construction industry worldwide?

- Who are the major vendors in the industry and what are their strategies to reap more profits and reduce costs?

- What are the trends from the past and future that are likely to favor the progress of the Green Construction industry worldwide?

- What are the major threats and challenges that hinder the development of the industry?

- What are the opportunities in store for the business owners operating in the market?



The green construction market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies.



Take a Look at our Related Reports:



Acoustic Insulation Market Size To Be Worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market Size To Be Worth USD 10.85 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Tissue Imaging Market Size To Be Worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research



Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size To Be Worth USD 3,951.1 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research



Virtual Diagnostics Market Size To Be Worth USD 1,512.2 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 15.0% | Emergen Research



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-green-construction-market