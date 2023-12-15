NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2023 -- The Global Green Data Center Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Green Data Center Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Cisco (United States), IBM (United States), Dell (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Hitachi (Japan), DDC Cabinet Technology (United States), HP Development Company (United States), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), ABB Group (Switzerland) etc have been looking into Green Data Center as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.



Scope of the Report of Green Data Center:

A "Green Data Center" refers to a facility designed and operated with a focus on minimizing its environmental impact, promoting energy efficiency, and incorporating sustainable practices. Green data centers aim to reduce the carbon footprint, energy consumption, and other environmental effects associated with traditional data centers. These facilities implement technologies and strategies to optimize energy efficiency, use renewable energy sources, and manage resources responsibly.



Market Trends:

Increasing Processing Efficiency of Data Centres

Growing Demand for Renewable Energy to Power Existing Data Centres



Opportunities:

Shifting Focus of Government Towards Green Data Center Development

Increasing Number of Large Enterprises Switching Toward Green Data Centres



Challenges:

Lack of Incentives to Switch to Green Data Centres



Market Drivers:

Need for Energy Savings in Data Center Operations

Rise in Use of Data Centres All Over World



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Commercial, Industrial, Government, Others), Technology (Low-Power Servers, Modular Data Centres, Free Air Cooling, Ultrasonic Humidification, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



