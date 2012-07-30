Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Investor Alert: Lawsuit over Alleged Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- An investor in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) over alleged Violations of Federal Securities Laws in connection with certain financial statements made between January 26, 2012 and July 26, 2012.



Investors who purchased shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) between January 26, 2012 and July 26, 2012, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: Sept. 25, 2012. NYSE:GDOT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of a class consisting of all purchasers of the securities of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) between January 26, 2012 and July 26, 2012, that Green Dot Corp and certain of its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by allegedly issuing false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about Green Dot's business, operations and prospects.



Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) reported that its annual Revenue increased from $377.26million in 2010 to $484.74million in 2011 and its Net Income rose over the same time periods from $42.23million to $52.08million.



Then on July 26, 2012, after the market closed, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) reported its second quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Green Dot Corporation, also updated its 2012 guidance.



Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) dropped from $23.32 per share on July 26, 2012, to $9.20 per share during July 27, 2012.



