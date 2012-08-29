Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on September 25

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on September 25, 2012 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) over alleged securities laws violations by Green Dot Corporation in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors with a substantial investment in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares between January 26, 2012 and July 26, 2012, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on September 25, 2012, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of securities of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) between January 26, 2012 and July 26, 2012, that Green Dot Corp and certain of its executive officers violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by allegedly issuing false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about Green Dot's business, operations and prospects.



On July 26, 2012, after the market closed, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) reported its second quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Green Dot Corporation also updated its 2012 guidance.



Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) dropped from $23.32 per share on July 26, 2012, to as low as $9.06 per share.



On August 28, 2012, NYSE:GDOT shares closed at $11.09 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), have certain options and there are strict and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



