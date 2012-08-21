Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Long Term Investor Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Certain directors and officers of Green Dot Corporation are under the investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with certain financial statements made between January 26, 2012 and July 26, 2012.



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier by shareholders who purchased Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares only between January 26, 2012 and July 26, 2012.



The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) stocks, including also those who purchased within or prior to the above stated time frame, concerns whether certain Green Dot officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges that Green Dot Corp violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by allegedly issuing false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about Green Dot's business, operations and prospects.



On July 26, 2012, after the market closed, Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) reported its second quarter 2012 financial results. Among other things, Green Dot Corporation, also updated its 2012 guidance.



Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) dropped from $23.32 per share on July 26, 2012, to as low as $9.06 per share during July 27, 2012.



On August 20, 2012, NYSE:GDOT shares closed at $10.02 per share, substantially below its current 52 weeks High of $36.59 per share.



