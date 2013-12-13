Green Eco Living Camping Pods Revolutionize UK Camping Experience

Teignmouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Camp site and caravan park owners in the UK can now take advantage of all that Green Eco Living camping pods have to offer. These units give campers safer, more comfortable living spaces, while giving camp site owners fast returns on their investment, as well as boosting their popularity as a holiday destination.



The camping pod is becoming a highly popular alternative to a tent or a caravan. For campers, these facilities mean that they won’t have to pack and set up tents or go through all the minor inconveniences of hauling a caravan from Point A to Point B. A pod provides a warmer, drier, and more secure camping space for holiday-goers at no great cost, and, more importantly for some, without lessening their outdoor experience.



For camp site owners who wish to install these pods on their property, Green Eco Living offers the best camping pods UK. This firm’s pods stand out because they are made using the most thermally efficient process in the country. The Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS) which are used in construction are the last word in insulation and will keep the pods warm in the winter and cool in the summer at minimum energy expenditure, while the natural wood walls and flooring give the structures a comfy, outdoorsy atmosphere.



A typical pod can accommodate 2 adults and 2 children, though it is possible to have them made to custom specifications as well. Installation is quick, taking only 4 to 6 weeks before the pods are fully functional and inhabitable, and no planning permission is required.



These facilities are undoubtedly a great addition to your property, whether you own a large caravan park or are simply looking to earn residual income during the holidays. For a free survey and estimate, contact Green Eco Living today.