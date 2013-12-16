Green Eco Living Offers Great Lancashire Garden Rooms

Teignmouth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- People who need more space don’t have to look further than their own gardens. Whether you are seeking a workspace separate from the hustle and bustle of your home or simply more space for your family, custom designed garden rooms by Green Eco Living are a convenient and affordable option.



An insulated garden room is one of the best ways to maximize space on your property. If properly constructed, garden offices can be a comfortable place to stay and work in all seasons, from winter to summer. Installing such rooms is also less of a hassle than a conversion or extension to your home as, for the most part, planning permission is not required to set these garden studios up.



Green Eco Living specializes in the installation of these nifty little spaces. This firm will plan and build a garden room to suit your needs, starting at the price of £6,500.00, which can be paid via credit card or in manageable weekly sums. You can expect the garden buildings they create to be contemporary in design, supremely functional, and highly energy efficient. The latest in material technologies (such as double glazing and injected insulation panels) are combined with natural wood to give you a space that is both open to the outside and cozily warm.



Since each building is built to customer specifications, you’ll be able to choose from a number of sizes and layouts, and can even opt to have such features as telephone and internet connections or running water installed. The professionals at Green Eco Living will make sure that you get exactly what you want, down to the tiniest detail.



Contact Green Eco Living now for a free survey, and you could be enjoying a new work environment or living space within a matter of days.