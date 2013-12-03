Green Energy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Depleting energy resources and ever increasing energy demands are encouraging the shift towards use of natural and renewable energy resources for fulfilling these energy demands. Solar energy is the largely available non depleting energy source to human; however, conversion methods are slightly costlier that are limiting the use of sun energy in widespread applications. This is encouraging the need for other energy sources like wind energy, organic waste, thermal energy, hydro power, among others.



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Growing environmental concerns and regulations from governments to encourage the use of green energy are some of the important factors driving the market growth. Some other factors contributing to the upsurge demand in green energy market are



Growing concerns over limited availability of fossil fuel reserves

Security of supply

Dependence on import of fossil fuels

Support from governments and financial incentives



Green energy market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the near future as it reduces emission of harmful greenhouse gases and does not have harmful effects on environment. Also, these energy sources are efficient and cost effective and available in large quantity. Governments of most developed nations are engaged in research and development for improving the efficiency of green energy and making it available for wide range of applications.



Market Segmentation



Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Hydro Energy

Thermal Power



Biomass



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



This research report provides detailed analysis of



Important market segments

Current trends in market

Factors driving market growth

Restraints

Industry structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report also provides analysis of technological improvements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are AAF International, Carrier Corporation, Chevron Energy Solutions, Cooper Industries, Daikin Industries, Ebara Corporation, Emerson, GE Energy, Green Heating, Hitachi, Honeywell, Hubbell Lighting, Johns Manville, Johnson Controls, Korea Energy Management Corporation (KEMCO), LG Electronics, Owens Corning, Pepco Energy Services, Philips, Samsung, Siemens, United Technologies Corporation (UTC), and others.



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Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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Our research reports cover global markets, present analysis and forecast for a period of five years.



The market structure and forecasts are developed on the basis of secondary research and are cross-validated through primaries conducted with industry players and key opinion leaders (KOLs).



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Data from interviews are then consolidated, checked for consistency and accuracy, and inserted into the Transparency Market Research data model to arrive at the market numbers following the bottom–up approach.



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