Green Energy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018 - Now at Transparency Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Depleting energy resources and ever increasing energy demands are encouraging the shift towards use of natural and renewable energy resources for fulfilling these energy demands. Solar energy is the largely available non depleting energy source to human; however, conversion methods are slightly costlier that are limiting the use of sun energy in widespread applications. This is encouraging the need for other energy sources like wind energy, organic waste, thermal energy, hydro power, among others.
Growing environmental concerns and regulations from governments to encourage the use of green energy are some of the important factors driving the market growth. Some other factors contributing to the upsurge demand in green energy market are
Growing concerns over limited availability of fossil fuel reserves
Security of supply
Dependence on import of fossil fuels
Support from governments and financial incentives
Green energy market is expected to witness tremendous growth in the near future as it reduces emission of harmful greenhouse gases and does not have harmful effects on environment. Also, these energy sources are efficient and cost effective and available in large quantity. Governments of most developed nations are engaged in research and development for improving the efficiency of green energy and making it available for wide range of applications.
Market Segmentation
Solar Energy
Wind Energy
Hydro Energy
Thermal Power
Biomass
This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. Geographies analyzed under this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
This research report provides detailed analysis of
Important market segments
Current trends in market
Factors driving market growth
Restraints
Industry structure
Market projections for upcoming years
This report also provides analysis of technological improvements in this industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top market players. It provides review of micro and macro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.
Major Players
Some of the key players dominating this market are AAF International, Carrier Corporation, Chevron Energy Solutions, Cooper Industries, Daikin Industries, Ebara Corporation, Emerson, GE Energy, Green Heating, Hitachi, Honeywell, Hubbell Lighting, Johns Manville, Johnson Controls, Korea Energy Management Corporation (KEMCO), LG Electronics, Owens Corning, Pepco Energy Services, Philips, Samsung, Siemens, United Technologies Corporation (UTC), and others.
