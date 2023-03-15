NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2023 -- AMA Research released the latest research publication on Global Green Energy market that provides up-to-date and peer-reviewed facts, figures and analysis of global developments in technology, policies, and markets. The survey with Green Energy manufacturers and stakeholders from key geographies, reveals various challenges with regulation, development, and growth scenarios. Additionally stream of Green Energy M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the players profiled in the study are Adani Green Energy Limited (India), NextEra Energy (United States), Brookfield Renewable Partners (Canada), Orsted A/S (Denmark), Iberdrola (Spain), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Renewable Energy Group (India), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Inox Wind (India), Shell Global (Netherlands), Enel Green Power (Italy), Nordex (Germany), Lightsource BP (United Kingdom), Biodico (United States).



Scope of the Report of Green Energy

Green energy refers to the renewable energy that is generated from natural resources like sun, water, wind, or organic materials. Increasing global energy demand and focus on the reduction of the carbon footprint from the atmosphere has led manufacturers to adopt renewable sources for energy generation. The rapidly growing renewable energy sector in developing economies like India and China will create significant opportunities and attract foreign investors. Further, the implementation of the Net Zero strategy by the UK government in order to eliminate emissions by 2050 will accelerate the growth of green energy.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Solar Power, Wind Power, Hydropower, Geothermal Energy, Biomass, Biofuels), Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Industrial)



Market Trends:

Increased Use of Solar and Wind Sources Worldwide for Renewable Energy Production



Opportunities:

Evolution of EVs and Increasing Demand for Biofuel for Vehicles will Create Significant Opportunities



Market Drivers:

Increasing Focus to Reduce CO2 in the Environment and Growing Preference towards the Renewable Sources for Energy Generation

Government Investment for the Production of Renewable Energy and Implementation of Net Zero Strategy



Market Leaders and some development strategies

In October 2023, Adani Group announced the acquisition of SB Energy Holdings Ltd to become the global leader in renewables. SB Energy has 5 GW renewable assets across four states in India. The acquisition will allow Adani Group to accelerate India's efforts to transition towards a carbon-neutral future and expand its portfolio to 5.4 GW.

In June 2023, RIL announced the investment of ?75,000 crores in a new green and clean energy business over the next three years. It includes solar manufacturing units, a battery factory for energy storage, a fuel cell-making factory, and an electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen. Further, RIL is also planning to build four Giga Factories to manufacture and integrate all critical components of the New Energy ecosystem.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



