One of the Hottest Tickets in Washington DC the World Green Energy Symposium - June 21, 2012

The economic opportunities and the power of new energy will be unveiled in Washington, DC on June 21st at the 2012 World Green Energy Symposium. The nation's capital will play host to the world's top sustainable energy experts from both the public and the private sector who will provide information on policies, case studies, innovative products, contracting and funding opportunities.



The Symposium will be held at the Washington Post Conference Center and will feature the latest innovative technologies & products. It will also serve as a platform new green energy initiatives and economic opportunities.



The World Green Energy Symposium (WGES) is well known for featuring the top experts in the field of sustainable energy. These individuals will speak about the latest green energy programs and touch on the recent case studies, policies, technologies, innovations, economic and contracting opportunities.



WGES attracts a diverse audience from local and federal governments, industry, academia, nonprofit organizations and representatives involved in B2B, B2G, G2G activities.



Attendees will be provided with opportunities to network with others in the green energy field and the symposium is the perfect place for learning, exchanging, exhibiting, procuring, and investing in the future of latest energy technologies.



For those looking to showcase the latest green energy products and technologies there is no better opportunity than the 2012 World Green Energy Symposium. Not only will these products and technologies be seen by an enthusiastic and forward thinking audience, but with the DC location, by the top decision makers in government as well.



WHAT: 2012 World Green Energy Symposium – DC

WHEN: Thursday, June 21, 2012

Start Time: Registration/Table Exhibits open at 7:00am

Program starts 8:00am & concludes 5:30pm

WHERE: Washington, DC

Washington Post Conference Center

1150 15th Street NW, Washington DC

Attending: Local & Federal Government, Economic Organizations, Environmental Organizations, Trade Organizations, Industry, Small Business, Prime Contractors, Institutions of Higher Learning, Investors, Lending & Financial Institutions, Procurement & Contracting Officers, Executives, Innovators, Scientists, Manufacturers, Delegates seeking to Export from the United States and the Media.



About WGES Organizing Council

The World Green Energy Symposium (WGES) brings together the best minds from a multi-disciplined audience for unified symposiums designed to implement innovative thinking and showcase examples of products that will ensure environmental and economic success in the energy industry today and for the future. WGES programs attract leaders in the energy industry who present the latest case studies, unveil upcoming innovations and projects, discuss contracting opportunities and provide updates on the latest policy to a global audience and the media.