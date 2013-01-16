Green Floral Crafts Announces 2013 New Year's Promotion

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Green Floral Crafts, a purveyor of home décor accents made from earth-friendly, sustainable, and renewable resources, today announced the start of a promotion to kick off the New Year. Customers making purchases on GreenFloralCrafts.com will receive a free gift with purchase as follows: a $49 purchase will include a gift with a $15 retail value, a $74 purchase will include a free gift valued at $25, and a $99 order will include a gift valued at $30.



In addition to the free gifts, customers who purchase 2 or more floor vases will receive free birch branches, curly willow, or botanicals that will be included with the vase. The vase and botanicals will come with a complimentary floral foam kit and instructions, such that the buyer will have everything they need to assemble the arrangement. These promotions will run through February 28, 2013, while supplies last.



Green Floral Crafts offers a signature line of green and eco-friendly large floor vases that are handcrafted by artisans. The company pairs these large vases with natural, dried, and preserved floral products to create stunning pre-designed vase-and-floral kits. The kits come with pictures and simple instructions that even a novice can follow and assemble into a large masterpiece arrangement worthy of display in their office or home.



Green Floral Crafts founder, Leia J. Tunnaye, came up with the idea of these pre-designed vase and floral kits to meet the needs of her customers who purchased floor vases and then wondered what to put into them. “Because our customers wanted to know what dried floral arrangements to use with their large vases, we came up with the idea of selling vase-plus-floral kits that contained everything needed to put the whole arrangement together.” said Ms. Tunnaye, “That way, our customers could open up a box that contained everything they needed - including the vase and the right botanical arrangement for that floor vase, follow some simple instructions, and easily create their own visually stunning accent pieces for their home.”



About Green Floral Crafts

Green Floral Crafts offers one of the largest online selections of flowers, branches and botanicals, all made from natural, earth-friendly and renewable resources. The company’s website, http://www.GreenFloralCrafts.com, offers a wide array of dried flowers, preserved flowers, natural dried branches and florals handcrafted from once living plants. The store caters to both the individual shopper as well as event planners, designers and decorators who wish to buy in bulk quantities. Site visitors can find popular items such as curly willow (both dried and fresh when in season), Mitsumata, natural birch, and many others in their natural state or artfully dyed into a diverse selection of colors to match any occasion.



Company Contact:

Contact: Leia J. Tunnaye

1923 Lundy Avenue

San Jose, CA 95131

P: 408-456-0333