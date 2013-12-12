Green Floral Crafts Announces Super Promotion of Glitz and Sparkle Accents

San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Green Floral Crafts, a San Jose, CA-based purveyor of home decor accents made from earth-friendly, sustainable, and renewable resources, has just announced the start of a promotion on their new line of sparkle and glitz products.



The company has created a new line of holiday centerpiece arrangement kits that can be used for winter wedding centerpieces, corporate events, and gala celebrations. For the customer who is looking for table centerpiece ideas, these classy creations come with all the parts needed for assembling the centerpiece as they are dazzling to behold, and easy on the budget.



These kits are pre-designed and stylized with accompanying step-by-step instructions but are versatile enough for the customer to add their own creative touch. Most of the designs are easy to put together for even the non-crafty consumer. The arrangements are scalable and can be made bigger or smaller to fit any occasion from small table top to large buffet centerpieces and even corporate or hotel lobbies and ballrooms.



Some of their sparkly botanicals include silver, gold, and white birch branches; sparkle ting-tings in silver and gold; and lustrous ribbon halo sticks in white, silver, black, red, and chartreuse green. The use of mood lighting makes these products look even more impressive because of their lustrous quality. These holiday centerpiece ideas are a great opportunity to quickly transform the decor and ambiance of a room into an artistic, stunning, and impressive winter Wonderland. The company also features non floral wedding centerpieces that are both lovely and memorable.



Green Floral Crafts provides patrons one-stop shopping for their event and home decor needs. They have the largest online selection of natural, green, and sustainable floral products. They also sell a variety of vases handcrafted by artisans from natural materials. Each pre-designed kit comes with all the parts and materials needed to complete the design. Green Floral Crafts also sells home decor products such as candle and tea light holders, throw pillows, and pillow covers in an extensive array of colors. GFC quality-inspects every product, packages it with care, and provides excellent service to its customers.



More information about these products can be found at the company website greenfloralcrafts.com.



About GreenFloralCrafts.com

Green Floral Crafts offers one of the largest on-line selections of flowers, branches and botanicals that are made from natural, earth-friendly and renewable resources. Their website http://www.greenfloralcrafts.com/ store caters to both the individual shopper as well as event planners, designers and decorators who wish to buy in bulk quantities.



Green Floral Crafts

1923 Lundy Ave.

San Jose, CA 95131

408-456-0333