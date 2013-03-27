Green Floral Crafts Entices Event Planners and Design Firms with Incredible Deals

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Green Floral Crafts has announced the start of a promotion to attract event planners, wedding planners, decorators and design companies.



Green Floral Crafts, a purveyor of home décor accents made from earth-friendly, sustainable, and renewable resources, previously targeted retail consumers, but is now gearing up to woo a professional clientele that they hope will return for long term, repeat business. For a limited time, the company is offering free gifts and bonus quantities to professionals in the trade (event planners, wedding planners, designers and decorators) who make a purchase from now until May 31st and sign up for their monthly newsletter.



The company is now offering enticing discounts for wholesale purchases, plus free gifts with each purchase. Bulk pricing is now available for the majority of over 200 natural botanicals which include popular sellers such as natural Birch branches (in white, red, gold, silver, and more finishes), Curly willow and red Dogwood. Quantity discounts are also now available on the harder to find botanicals such as pussy willow branches, giant fantail willow, and snow dust bloom.



Green Floral Crafts also offers hard to find sizes such as extra tall Birch branches up to 6 feet tall, curly willow and fantail willow up to 7 feet tall, and other extra tall dried branches. These botanicals make stunning branch centerpieces for weddings, corporate events, and other gala celebrations. The best part is that these branch centerpieces will last indefinitely, long past the event so they can also be used again, or given away as prizes.



Green Floral Crafts also offers a signature line of green and eco-friendly large floor vases that are handcrafted by artisans. These large vases are paired with natural, dried, and preserved floral products to create stunning pre-designed kits. The kits come with pictures and simple instructions that even a novice can follow and put together a large masterpiece arrangement worthy of display in your office or home.



About Green Floral Crafts

Green Floral Crafts offers one of the largest online selections of flowers, branches and botanicals, all made from natural, earth-friendly and renewable resources. The company’s website, http://www.GreenFloralCrafts.com, offers a wide array of dried flowers, preserved flowers, natural dried branches and kits for floral crafts.



Media Contact:

Leia J. Tunnaye

P: 408-456-0333

San Jose, CA

http://www.GreenFloralCrafts.com