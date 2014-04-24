Green Forest Timber Launches Special Offers on Environmentally Garden Furniture in NSW

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Timber is used for a huge range of construction applications, and Bangkirai, Merbau and Balau wood are of a particular robustness and quality that makes them ideal for decking and flooring as well as for timber frame construction. Green Forest Timber is a company that reclaims the off-cuts of these woods from industrial use and reconstitutes them into high quality outdoor merbau decking, floors, flower beds and more. The company has now launched a series of special offers that will be varied monthly so people can get even better deals on transforming their outdoor spaces.



The company offers a wide range of products that can be used for an astonishing number of applications. The company also has a gallery that shows how the products can transform the spaces, with before and after images of products and exhibition spaces that show the full potential of the products on offer.



The special offers include great deals on indoor flooring, outdoor decking, treated pine and specialty red and yellow Balau. The deals allow people to get amazing savings on great products so they can redecorate their gardens, gazebos and patios for less.



A spokesperson for Green Forest Timber explained, “Anyone looking for Timber decking in Sydney should consider coming to us, as their timber decking needn’t come with the same environmental impact as that which comes from larger scale providers. Our designs have been created to make the most of wood that would otherwise be destroyed, harming the environment even further and wasting valuable resources and they have their own unique beauty because of it. The monthly special offers have been created to further incentivize customers to choose an environmentally friendly option, and buy all their decking and garden timber from us so that they can put together a complete set for a fraction of the price.”



About Green Forest Timber

Green Forest Timber is based in New South Wales, Australia, and the distributes environmentally friendly Bangkirai & Merbau products, which innovatively utilize timber cut offs (also known as short timber) as the raw material and re-process them into an elegant outdoor product range that provide beautiful and functional garden features and furniture. For more information please visit: http://www.gftimber.com.au/