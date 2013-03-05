Annual Sharing of the Green Fundraiser Is a Night to Remember

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The 27th Annual Sharing of the Green Event in Rohnert Park has shown itself to be an exciting and fun filled evening for residents of Sonoma County. Hosted by the Education Foundation of Cotati and Rohnert Park, the event is a fundraiser whose proceeds go directly to the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.



The formal event (black tie optional) includes cocktails, dinner, dancing, and even a silent auction. Guests have their choice of three menu items including a Roasted Bistro Steak, Lemon Chicken, or a Wood Grilled Salmon entree. Also, Stax City will be providing live music throughout the evening. April Nelson, the President of the Education Foundation, sends a special message to the community:



“The Education Foundation of Cotati and Rohnert Park continues to support our most prized possessions – our children. The greatest gift we can give a child is an outstanding education. The EFCRP provides otherwise unavailable funds for educational programs in local classrooms. Join us in our continuing efforts to raise money for our students, teachers, and schools.”



The event takes place on Saturday, March 16th at 5pm and is located at the Double Tree Hotel in Rohnert Park.



For more information or to purchase your tickets online, visit:



http://www.educationfoundationofcrp.org/SharingoftheGreen.cfm



Or call the Education Foundation directly at (707)795-3648