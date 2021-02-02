New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Green Gasoline market was valued at USD 253.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.7 percent. Green gasoline, also known as bio-gasoline or renewable gasoline, is a biomass-derived fuel through a variety of biological, thermal, and chemical processes, which is suitable for use in industrial and automotive applications such as in spark-ignition engines. The fuel meets the ASTM D4814 specification in the U.S. and EN 228 in Europe. Green gasoline fuel is used in vehicles that are aimed to run on this fuel without requiring engine modifications and can use the existing petroleum fuel pipeline structures and retail distribution systems.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Greenhouse gases (GHGs) are being released in greater extents into the atmosphere due to human activities, particularly due to the use of non-renewable fossil fuels and in view of this trend regarding emissions, their atmospheric concentrations are likely to increase at an alarming rate over the coming years. The major issue is with fossil fuels derived gasoline and diesel used in automotive and transportation applications, which tend to be ozone-harming. Green gasoline is a combination of chemical composites that is closely identical to standard gasoline, but it is derived from plants and not petroleum. Researchers across the world are working on various approaches to the production of green gasoline.



Further key findings from the report suggest



As of 2018, switchgrass is the leading feedstock segment of the global green gasoline The segment is further projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The sugar beets and sugar cane feedstock segment was valued at the second leading position in 2018 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period



The gasification production process accounted for the largest market share of 78.5% in 2018. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period



The transportation end-use segment in the green gasoline market is the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR the highest CAGR followed by the industrial end-use



The North America and Latin America regions accounted for the most significant market share in 2018. These regions are proposed to remain the dominant regional segment during 2019-2026. The country's U.S. and Brazil in the region are the fastest-growing economies, which are projected to drive the global Green Gasoline market.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Green Gasoline market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Green Gasoline market are listed below:



Virent Energy Systems Inc., Global Bioenergies, Neste Oyj, Cool Planet Energy Systems, Sundrop Fuels, Primus Green Energy, Terrabon, and CORE Biofuel.



Feedstock (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)



Switchgrass



Sugar Beets & Sugar Cane



Wood Chips



Corn



Others



Production Process (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)



Gasification



Pyrolysis



Aqueous Phase Processing



Others



End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Gallons, 2016–2026)



Transportation



Industrial



Others



Radical Features of the Green Gasoline Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Green Gasoline market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Green Gasoline industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Green Gasoline Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Green Gasoline Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Green Gasoline Market By Production Process Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Green Gasoline Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Green Gasoline Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



10.1. Virent Energy Systems Inc.



10.2. Global Bioenergies



10.3. Neste Oyj



10.4. Cool Planet Energy Systems



10.5. Sundrop Fuels



