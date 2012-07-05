Green Homes Increase in America, Reports Home Improvement the Easy Way

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Over 19,000 homes have now been certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED); one of the world’s green-building authorities.



In addition, 78,000+ houses have pending applications for certification, consistent with a construction research study that mentions a 37%+ percent growth in green homes in 4 years.



"It is clear that many Americans are becoming aware of the benefits of energy-efficient, water-saving, well-sunlit, and well-ventilated sustainable living spaces,” K. Chatman, owner of Home Improvement the Easy Way, commented.



Although LEED certification requires thousands of dollars to process, around half of the certified residences are classified under affordable housing.



“Everyone knows green buildings are the way forward for several reasons which include various health dividends. Not only do they reduce carbon footprint but they also slash utility bills. Yet, several homeowners may not know where to start due to the abundance of information,” said Mr. Chatman.



One suggestion for making a home greener is to install more insulation for optimum energy conservation. Heat and coolness usually leak through walls, windows, the roof, and floors. Thus, it is of paramount importance to utilize heat-absorbing materials for walls, like ceramics and fabricated bricks. For green windows, homeowners could invest in wide aluminum frames that are nontoxic and non-carcinogenic and use laminated wood for green flooring.



K.A. Chatman particularly emphasized the eco-friendliness of green roofing. He mentioned that early adopters should consider building grass roofs. Or these homeowners could establish a subsurface drainage complex to mitigate stormwater runoff from the roof and collect more water for non-drinking purposes.



Yet even the best insulation systems may not optimally reduce energy consumption without a good thermostat. Likewise, thermostats are indispensable in a green house as they can program heating and cooling systems to work at certain points of the day.



“There are even thermostat applications available for your smartphone that allows you to remote-control your air-conditioners and heaters,” Mr. Chatman pointed out.



There are still more green home renovation tips one can execute today. From installing solar panels to slow-flowing showerheads, today’s homeowner can truly go green without making drastic changes.



About Home Improvement The Easy Way

Home Improvement The Easy Way contains articles about common renovations and green strategy. For instance, interested individuals could acquire more content by visiting this page http://homeimprovementtheeasyway.com/home-renovation/.