Key Players in This Report Include:

Indian Oil and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) (India), Hydrogenics (Canada), ENGIE (France), Adani Group (India), Linde plc (Ireland), Green Hydrogen Systems (Denmark), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Air Products & Chemicals (United States)



Definition:

Green Hydrogen is produced from fossil, nuclear or renewable fuels with carbon capture, utilization, and storage. Green hydrogen offers a decarbonization solution to the industrial, chemical, and transportation sectors. Increasing government support, investment, engineering advancements, and AIoT solutions are expected to be vital in allowing the transition to green hydrogen and play a key role in the global decarbonization effort.



Market Trends:

Focus towards Renewable Energy Sources

Rising Carbon Emission



Market Drivers:

Growing Application of Green Hydrogen in Chemical Industry

Rapidly Declining Cost of Renewable Energy



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Green Hydrogen among Various Sectors

Government Initiatives and Number of Projects for Green Hydrogen Manufacturing



Market Influencers and their development strategies:

On 11th November 2021, Ballard Power Systems has announced the acquisition of Arcola Energy. In this acquisition, Ballard Power Systems acquired 100% of Arcola for total upfront and earn-out cash and share consideration. The acquisition helps Arcola to provide stronger support to the new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers globally.

In 2020, Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG has revealed its first-megawatt green hydrogen production project in China. The green hydrogen production solution provided by Siemens Energy helps guarantee the hydrogen supply for public transportation.

The Global Green Hydrogen - Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Aviation, Shipping, Long-Distance Trucking, Concrete and Steel Manufacturing, Others), Production Method (Biogas Reforming, Water-Gas-Shift Reaction, Hydrogen Separation), Technological Solutions (Digital Twins, Monitoring and Control, Advanced Analytics, Certificates of Origin), Verticals (Industrial, Chemical, Transportation)



Global Green Hydrogen - market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



