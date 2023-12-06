Green Hydrogen Market Is Touching New Level – A Comprehensive Study with Key Players ENGIE, Adani Group, Linde Plc, Green Hydrogen Systems

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Green Hydrogen - Market Insights, Forecast to 2028" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The Green Hydrogen - Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are

Indian Oil and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) (India), Hydrogenics (Canada), ENGIE (France), Adani Group (India), Linde plc (Ireland), Green Hydrogen Systems (Denmark), Reliance Industries Limited (India), Ballard Power Systems (Canada), Air Products & Chemicals (United States)



Market Overview of Green Hydrogen -

Green Hydrogen is produced from fossil, nuclear or renewable fuels with carbon capture, utilization, and storage. Green hydrogen offers a decarbonization solution to the industrial, chemical, and transportation sectors. Increasing government support, investment, engineering advancements, and AIoT solutions are expected to be vital in allowing the transition to green hydrogen and play a key role in the global decarbonization effort.



Market Trends

- Focus towards Renewable Energy Sources

- Rising Carbon Emission



Drivers

- Growing Application of Green Hydrogen in Chemical Industry

- Rapidly Declining Cost of Renewable Energy



Challenges

- Limited Specialized Workforce

- High Energy Losses



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand for Green Hydrogen among Various Sectors

- Government Initiatives and Number of Projects for Green Hydrogen Manufacturing



The Green Hydrogen - Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Aviation, Shipping, Long-Distance Trucking, Concrete and Steel Manufacturing, Others), Production Method (Biogas Reforming, Water-Gas-Shift Reaction, Hydrogen Separation), Technological Solutions (Digital Twins, Monitoring and Control, Advanced Analytics, Certificates of Origin), Verticals (Industrial, Chemical, Transportation)



Regions Covered in the Global Green Hydrogen - Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



