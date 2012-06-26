Green Industrial Products Becomes Leading UK Eco Green-Friendly Waste Disposal Products Supplier

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- As more UK residents in the residential and commercial sectors embrace environmental responsibility and recycling, they are increasingly turning to Green Industrial Products for environmentally friendly products and solutions. The established online retailer offers a diverse range of quality, largely GREEN, environmentally-friendly industrial products ranging from recycle bins and smoking shelters to hazardous storage, spillage control and beyond.



Recent statistics are showing that UK waste recycling has increased by more than 30 percent over the last decade. As more and more industrial, commercial and residential waste producers take responsibility for ecology-friendly disposal, they are increasingly turning to Green Industrial Products to get the solutions that make the process easier. “By providing such a wide variety of environmentally-friendly waste recycling products, ensuring customer satisfaction and keeping our prices low, word continues to spread and more people across the UK are seeking us out,” said a Green Industrial Products spokesperson.



Serving both residential and commercial waste disposal industry clients, Green Industrial Products provides everything from recycle bins, salt spreaders, janitorial supplies and smoking shelters to spillage control, drum storage, hazardous storage and snow/ice abatement and removal products.



Their Drum Storage products include Drum Dollies, Lifters, Stands, Cradles, Handlers and Transporters as well as Drum Storage Racks, Pallets, Sumps, Cabinets, Pallet Loaders and much more. Customers can find a variety of sizes and styles of Recycling Bins, Litter Bins and Skip Trucks. Additionally, their Workshop Kits provide comprehensive Spill Control, Containment and absorbent products ideal for factory, workshop or warehouse.



In winter, many UK residents turn to Green Industrial Products for their snow clearance equipment, which includes a comprehensive range of Grit Containers and Grit Bins in different styles, sizes and capacities. Additionally they have a variety of Grit & Salt Spreaders, Shovels and Snow Ploughs. They also sell a variety of Burn and First Aid Kits, PPE and Workwear as well as a variety of Hazardous Storage Tanks and more. “Our 100-percent customer service satisfaction record is as much or more so a reflection of our growth as our diverse product lines and reasonable pricing,” said the spokesperson.



Green Industrial Products makes online searching, ordering and shipping a simple procedure with handy category links, detailed product descriptions, color photos and low pricing information. They have a variety of payment options, safe and secure checkout and UK mainland delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.greenindustrialproducts.co.uk



About Green Industrial Products

