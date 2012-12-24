Green Industrial Products Launches 123 Bins to Meet Growing Demand for Recycle Bins in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- As a way to further push the focus on recycling in schools and businesses throughout the UK, Green Industrial Products has launched the brand 123 Bins to meet the growing demand for recycling bins. Committed to supplying high quality products at the lowest prices, 123 Bins are experts in supplying school bins, office bins, outdoor bins, home & kitchen bins and much more.



Homes, businesses and schools throughout the UK have fully embraced the green benefits of recycling as evidenced by the growing demand for recycle bins. To meet that growing demand, Green Industrial Products, which serves residential and commercial waste disposal industry clients, has created a new brand known as 123 Bins. 123 Bins are a UK distributor of recycling bins of all shapes and sizes for all purposes. “With the parent company seeing a massive rise in demand for recycle bins of all types, creating a separate distribution brand for recycle bins seemed the best way to fulfill the need and further recycling awareness throughout the UK,” said a 123 Bins spokesperson.



The Kitchen Recycling Bins from 123 Bins are designed to be stylish, slim and complimentary to any kitchen. Their Recycling Pedal Bins for the kitchen or the office come with two or three compartments with a capacity of 30 and 45 litres respectively. Equipped with colour-coded pedals and a stainless steel casing, these bins are both stylish and very hygienic for the kitchen. Manufactured in the UK, the bins have six lid-colour options and come in either 60- or 100-litre capacities.



Their range of Office Recycling Bins come in small (30 Litre) to large (120 Litre) sizes to cater to all kinds of office waste like paper, ink cartridges and plastic cups. The minimalistic but stylish bins come with bright coloured lids that make it easy to know which type of waste goes where.



Recycling bins for schools are essential for showing students, teachers and the community that their school is on the forefront of environmental issues. School bins from 123 Bins come in a range of capacities that are suitable for different waste types including paper, ink cartridges, plastic cups and bottles. They also have colourful 50-litre School Playground Recycling Bins on a post that come with easy instructions on what waste should be placed in them.



In addition, 123 Bins carries a wide variety of Outdoor Recycling Bins in large 100- and 120-litre capacity versions that are weather proof, bright, and easy to see. The rugged outdoor recycle bins are simple, fun to use, and show that the chosen outdoor park, business or school yard is serious about recycling. For more information, please visit http://www.123bins.co.uk



About 123 Bins

123 Bins are experts in supplying school bins, outdoor bins, home & kitchen bins and much more. The UK distributor provides recycling bins of all shapes and sizes for all purposes. 123 Bins are part of the Green Industrial Group, which is dedicated to bringing schools and businesses cost-effective recycling solutions. The Green Industrial Products Group is one of the many subsidiaries of the Amvar Group, which is committed to supplying high quality products at the lowest prices.