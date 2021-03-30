Green Knight Metal Roofing Discusses How to Recognize Hail Damage in Newest Blog Post

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Green Knight® Metal Roofing, a company that provides metal roof installation services in Austin, TX, and the surrounding area, has recently published a blog post discussing how to identify hail damage following a storm. Every homeowner should be aware of what signs to check for both inside and outside of their home, as hailstorm damage can lead to many issues if left untreated.



Hail damage inside the home is a little difficult to spot, given that the two main areas where the damage will appear are in the attic and on the ceiling. Some home areas may be dangerous for an individual to access because of how the house is built, but where possible, an individual should look for signs like leaks, dark spots, or sagging materials following a storm to identify areas that may have suffered hail damage. Some ceilings may even develop spots of mold or stains, which indicate that moisture has penetrated and is causing these issues to arise.



Once the interior has been examined in detail, it's essential to look over the outside of the house for other signs of damage. In a hailstorm, features like gutters and downspouts could have been torn away, causing damage to the roof's structure in the process. In addition to apparent signs, individuals should review the roof's surface for irregularities, which indicate that physical damage has been done to the roof that may need to be repaired if it is expected to continue doing its job.



