Green Knight Metal Roofing Featured in Metal Construction News Article

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Green Knight® Metal Roofing, a company providing residential metal roofing in Travis County, has recently been featured in Metal Construction News. The article profiles the company's founders and how they've gone from limited construction experience to one of the fastest-growing roofing companies in Texas.



Joel Kenty and Jim Parish, Green Knight® Metal Roofing's owners, began their careers in finane and technology before they decided to start their roofing company. The idea began with a desire to make a career change by the pair of cousins, who had talked for years about going into business together. Kenty and Parish decided that their best option was to invest in a business together, and after exploring various options, they finally settled on metal roofing.



In the five years since they bought the company that would become Green Knight® Metal Roofing, Kenty and Parish have grown the company by a factor of almost 5X. The company brands itself as a metal roofing specialist and has a heavy focus on the market's residential sector. This focus has been a critical differentiator that has enabled the company to experience explosive growth in such a short period.



In addition to providing outstanding products and quality service, Green Knight® Metal Roofing also prides itself on using energy-efficient and recycled materials. With the recent move to increase usage of "green" technologies, Green Knight® Metal Roofing has anticipated the industry in its use of Kynar-coated steel roofing coil to help increase buildings' energy efficiency by reflecting UV rays away from the structure.



About Green Knight® Metal Roofing

The Green Knight® Metal Roofing team has been serving the Central Texas area since 2007 with reliable and trustworthy metal roofing services. Every metal roof installed provides its owners with potentially lower insurance costs, energy efficiency, is virtually indestructible, and beautifully hand-crafted. With a focus on residential and commercial properties, Green Knight® Metal Roofing can fulfill any property owner's dream.



