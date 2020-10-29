Green Knight Metal Roofing Recognized in Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 2020 List

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- Every year the Austin Business Journal (ABJ) announces its Fast 50 list, honoring the 50 fastest-growing companies in the area. With great pride, Green Knight Metal Roofing, a company that provides residential metal roofing services to Williamson County, TX, and beyond, has been honored with a top 10 spot among the esteemed companies on the 2020 list.



To be under consideration for the Fast 50 List, a company has to have a net revenue of at least $500,000 and demonstrated sustained growth over the previous three year period; the current list covers 2017 through 2019. Companies can qualify for two separate categories, Large Business and Small Business. Green Knight Metal Roofing placed #9 on the Small Business list with an annual year over year growth rate of 58.5%.



Green Knight Metal Roofing has strived to provide its customers with the highest quality metal roofing solutions and excellent customer service since its inception in 2007. The company has provided the necessary roofing solutions for its clients with services ranging from residential metal roofing near Travis County, TX, to commercial roofing services and metal roofing repairs. This focus on putting its customers first has manifested itself in the type of sustainable growth that garnered the Austin Business Journal's attention.



View Green Knight's Profile in the Austin Business Journal at: https://www.bizjournals.com/austin/listings/2/item/5521



To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.greenknight.com/.



About Green Knight Metal Roofing

The Green Knight Metal Roofing team has been serving the Central Texas area for over ten years with reliable and trustworthy metal roofing services. Every metal roof installed provides its owners with potentially lower insurance costs, energy efficiency, is virtually indestructible, and beautifully hand-crafted. With a focus on residential and commercial properties, Green Knight Metal Roofing can fulfill any property owner's dream.



