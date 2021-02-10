Green Knight Metal Roofing Wins Two Distinguished Awards for Latest Metal Roof Installation

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Green Knight® Metal Roofing has been presented with two distinguished awards by the Metal Roofing Alliance and the Metal Construction Association for their recent work with the local architecture firm, Bercy Chen Studios: Winner of the Quarterly Award for the Best Metal Roofing Residential Project for Q4, 2020 (MRA), and Chairman's Award for Roof of the Year (MCA). As Green Knight® Metal Roofing humbly acknowledges this prestigious honor, they would like to congratulate the entire Green Knight® team for their hard work and commitment to bringing this challenging project to life.



The award-winning metal roof was part of a signature project for Bercy Chen Studio and can be found at the "Falling Leaves" home in West Austin. This was an ambitious project from the start as the residence comprised of four individual buildings — totaling 7,500 square feet — each featuring a unique roof design. The Green Knight® Metal Roofing team was excited to step up to the challenge and push their boundaries to become the best metal roofing contractors in Austin, TX.



The project consisted of custom designed steel double lock standing seam roofing panels and high-performance black matte coating for optimal efficiency. This one-of-a-kind metal roof was designed with energy savings and durability in mind, two important factors to consider in Austin's harsh outdoor climate and weather conditions.



The Green Knight® Metal Roofing team did an incredible job combining efficiency with aesthetic appeal and environmentally-friendly materials — a feat that was recognized by industry leaders such as the Metal Roofing Alliance and the Metal Construction Association.



About Green Knight® Metal Roofing

The Green Knight® Metal Roofing team has been serving the Central Texas area for over ten years with reliable and trustworthy metal roofing services. Every metal roof installed provides its owners with potentially lower insurance costs, energy efficiency, is virtually indestructible, and beautifully hand-crafted. With a focus on residential and commercial properties, Green Knight® Metal Roofing can fulfill any property owner's dream.



To learn more about Green Knight® Metal Roofing's products and services, please visit their website, https://www.GreenKnight.com/.