Green Nutri Labs Announces theLaunchof a Superior Green Coffee Bean Extract

St.Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Earlier this year, Green Nutri Labs released Pure Garcinia Cambogia Extract to help support weight loss. This supplement has been so successful that Green Nutri Labs are now delighted to announce the arrival of a new product by popular demand, Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract 800mg. This premium quality supplement not only stimulates healthy weight loss, it also supports the immune system and anti-aging processes, making this supplement an all-round wellness product. Similar to Pure GarciniaCambogia Extract, Green Nutri Labs anticipate a great customer response to Green Coffee Bean Extract 800mg.



Scientific research has shown that extracts from green coffee beans contain chlorogenic acid (GCA). In clinical studies at the University of Scranton, GCA has been found to stimulate weight loss without negative side effects. One particular study documented in volume 5 of the 2012 Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy Journal reported an average weight loss of 17 pounds over 22 weeks. The overweight volunteers lost 10% of body weight and almost 5% body fat, without making any changes to their diet or exercise regimes.



Chlorogenic acid works to increase metabolism and block the body’s production of fat. Consequently, the body burns fat much faster than it can produce fat. GCA also stabilizes blood sugar levels. Not only does this help to reduce food cravings, it can also help to safeguard against the development of type 2 diabetes. Green coffee beans are full of powerful antioxidants that minimize free radical damage and boost immune function, helping to keep the body looking and feeling younger



Green Nutri Labs’ Pure Green Coffee Bean Extract 800mg has been extensively researched and tested to ensure excellent weight loss results. Formulated with 50% GCA and no binders or fillers, this pure supplement is of the highest quality. By taking two Green Coffee Bean Extract capsules daily as directed, stubborn fat deposits will start to disappear and overall health and well-being will be enhanced.



To celebrate the launch of Green Coffee Bean Extract, Green Nutri Labs’ are offering a limited 20 % discount (coupon code WM3XEJ52) to all Amazon customers. Coupon code should be used at the shopping cart, just before final purchase step. Customers will need to be quick to take advantage of this great deal while stocks last.



Contact:

Stanley Lewis

Green Nutri Labs

(305) 814 - 7589

http://greennutrilabs.com/