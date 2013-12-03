Green Planet Architects Announces Launch of New Website to Highlight Sustainable Architects and Contractors

Samana, Dominican Republic -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Project owners have a new resource to help them find the right architect. The resource is www.greenplanetarchitects.com. This website offers the world’s first network of international architects and contractors who specialize in sustainable architecture and design. The owners of the site are satisfying an important need in the building community by giving project owners a way to find the right architect by visiting just one site. According to the site owner, “We recognized that so many developers who want to build sustainable and eco-friendly structures struggle to find the experts in sustainable design. Since finding the right architect is the key to a successful project we bring the best architects to the attention of developers via this new and significant network.”



The website doesn’t just feature architects who specialize in sustainable design, but also eco-friendly contractors, landscape designers, interior designers, master planners and even golf course architects.



Visitors to the new site will find a very user friendly portal that allows them to quickly and easily search for a professional firm that specializes in the specific area they are interested in. The home page highlights featured firms with a image representing one of their significant sustainable projects. A simple click on any of these images takes the browser to a full description of the featured firm with a company profile, more projects and the firm’s contact information.



The new site is designed to allow visitors to search by the type of firm or by projects in various categories such as commercial, master plan, public space, education, housing, hotels, interiors, landscape, golf courses and more.



What sets this site apart from others is not just the fact that it offers a list of the first comprehensive network of sustainable firms, but also because it features sections that offer the latest news about green building and sustainable design and information about investments builders are making to build incredibly eco-friendly and sustainable projects in some of the most environmentally sensitive parts of the world.



To learn more about Green Planet Architects and the service they provide, visit the firm’s website at http://www.greenplanetarchitects.com/. Visitors to the site can also contact the owners using the form on the website’s “Contact Us” page. Green Planet Architects also has a presence on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.