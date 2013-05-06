Green Revolution and LIBRARYMAX, LLC Announce New Partnership

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Green Revolution , a business celebrated for its energy management products and cutting-edge approach, announced a new partnership with prominent firm, LIBRARYMAX.



LIBRARYMAX will be featuring Green Revolution’s Power Application Correction System (PACS).



PACS is an affordable energy management system that uses well-known power-saving technology, the same trusted technology power companies and large industrial plants have used for decades. PACS actively increases the efficiency of electrical systems and reduces energy consumption by at least 8% guaranteed.



Through this partnership, LIBRARYMAX is continuing to expand on its distinguished assortment of innovative solutions.



“We apply our experience to focus quickly on core opportunities with the highest return and develop innovative, pragmatic solutions for implementation with sustainable results,” stated Robert M. Baker, President, LIBRARYMAX.



“We are excited to work with Green Revolution to back our company initiative and ensure our clients’ expectations.”



The new relationship between Green Revolution and LIBRARYMAX is a national partnership for all libraries in the USA.



“Our company is anticipating a bright future as result to this new opportunity,” added Brad Cohen , CEO, Green Revolution. “PACS will support LIBRARYMAX’S clients and their unique needs by actively increasing the efficiency of their electric systems.”



About LIBRARYMAX

LIBRARYMAX prides itself in ensuring that solutions are based on a clear understanding of an organization’s culture and vision.



LIBRARYMAX’s consultation methodology is one that requires input and continuous interaction with clients, regardless of how big or small the project may be.



LIBRARYMAX offers broad technical expertise and deep local market knowledge providing consistent quality and impeccable service to diverse clientele in organizations large and small, global and local. LIBRARYMAX has provided innovative solutions to 30 countries on five continents.



For more information about LIBRARYMAX please visit their website via http://www.librarymax.com/ , or call 520.777.3283. Additional points of contact: Robert M. Baker, President, bobbaker@librarymax.com, Ron Steensland, ron@librarymax.com



About Green Revolution

Established in 2007, Green Revolution’s products help reduce power factor and peak demand costs associated with electric charges. With more than 10,000 unit sales to date, Green Revolution has reduced energy consumption for schools, industrial facilities, car dealerships, bowling centers, factories, restaurants, food markets and many other types of businesses.



For more information on Green Revolution please visit their website via http://www.greenrevolutionems.com/ , or call 800.655.1033.



CONTACT:

Brad Cohen

800.655.1033, ext. 101

brad@greenrevolutionems.com

http://www.greenrevolutionems.com/