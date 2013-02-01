Green Revolution Distributor Makes an Impact at Georgia Peanut Farm Show

Tifton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Triangle Energy Concepts, a distributor of emergent energy solutions company Green Revolution EMS , completed a successful showing at the 37th Annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show on Jan. 17.



The 2013 event welcomed over 2,000 farmers and nearly 100 exhibitors from Georgia, Florida and Alabama, who gathered to learn about industry updates as well as ways to improve efficiency in manufacturing costs. With record production, it has resulted in increased regulations for the National Peanut Program, forcing farmers to find ways to reduce expenses in any way possible.



One of the biggest issues pertaining to this is the ballooning costs of energy bills.



During its presence at the Farm Show, Triangle Energy Concepts, which has partnered with the Ottsville, Pa.-based Green Revolution EMS since 2012, was able to introduce the PACS (Power Application Correction System) and Energy Crusher units, both guaranteed to save a minimum of 8 percent on electric costs.



“I’m extremely excited about Green Revolution EMS’s continued impact within the farming industry as we continue our exponential growth across the nation,” said CEO Brad Cohen . “Now more than ever, finding ways to streamline costs is critical for America’s small businesses.



Cohen noted that, at a time when businesses have become increasingly reliant on energy-sapping equipment, it has typically come at the expense of greater output of air pollutants as well.



“The immediate and significant savings our customers our experiencing with our products, not to mention the reduction of a carbon footprint, helps to kill two undesirable birds with one stone,” he said. “The fact that Triangle Energy Concepts participated in this show not only helps them, but helps us grow our clean and efficient energy message.”



About Green Revolution

Established in 2007, Green Revolution’s products helps reduce power factor and peak demand costs associated with electric charges. With more than 10,000 unit sales to date, Green Revolution has reduced energy consumption for schools, industrial facilities, car dealerships, bowling centers, factories, restaurants, food markets and many other types of businesses.



For questions about Green Revolution EMS’s energy solutions or for information regarding distributor opportunities, please email info@greenrevolutionems.com or call 800.655.1033.



CONTACT:

Brad Cohen

800.655.1033, ext. 101

brad@greenrevolutionems.com

http://www.greenrevolutionems.com/