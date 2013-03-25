Green Revolution EMS Aggressively Pursuing Distributor Partnerships in 2013

Ottsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Green Revolution EMS Chief Executive Officer Brad Cohen has officially unveiled his company’s campaign to expand its distributor recruitment efforts in 2013.



Green Revolution, a leading producer of clean, energy-reducing products, has already experienced unprecedented domestic growth since its inception in 2007, including the formal introduction of over a dozen new distributors across much of the east coast in 2012.



“After last year’s success, we’re ready to build off of that momentum and raise our level of visibility to both established companies and aspiring entrepreneurs alike who are interested in soliciting green, energy-efficient products, as well as reducing their carbon footprint,” said Cohen.



He noted that businesses already focused on soliciting environmentally products and services are ideal candidates to enroll as distributors, although it is not a mandate. Furthermore, in territories not yet filled, prospective distributors will have the opportunity to obtain regional exclusivity.



Edward DuCoin, operational consultant to the company added, “We have developed an infrastructure that will allow for significant growth both domestically and internationally over the next 12 months.”



The company recently announced its first distributor partnership outside of the United States - in Canada.



Headquartered in Ottsville, Pa., Green Revolution EMS has assisted scores of businesses and residents decrease their energy bills with its PACS (Power Application Correction System) and Energy Crusher units, both guaranteed to save a minimum of 8 percent on electric costs.



About Green Revolution

Established in 2007, Green Revolution’s products helps reduce power factor and peak demand costs associated with electric charges. With more than 10,000 unit sales to date, Green Revolution has reduced energy consumption for schools, industrial facilities, car dealerships, bowling centers, factories, restaurants, food markets and many other types of businesses.



For questions about Green Revolution EMS’s energy solutions or for information regarding distributor opportunities, please email info@greenrevolutionems.com or call 800.655.1033.



