Green Revolution EMS Continues Employee Growth and Expansion

Edwina Johnson has recently been promoted from administrative assistant to office manager. Johnson, who has worked with Green Revolution since June, 2012, will now handle all general office and customer service functions.



“Since she came on board, Edwina has truly been a blessing,” said COO Edward DuCoin. “Her tireless commitment to create a sense of internal organization which did not previously exist is a key reason for our unprecedented growth over the past six months. We look forward to her continued impact for years to come.”



Meanwhile, Stefan Schulz, previously a marketing associate upon his entry to the company in July, 2012, has been named marketing director. Schulz will now oversee the compilation and distribution of all company marketing materials, serve as the webmaster for the Green Revolution EMS websites and assist in various day-to-day operations in the Berlin, NJ office.



“Stefan is wise beyond his years and has really given our marketing a significant boost since his arrival,” DuCoin said. “His technical acumen and fresh insight have helped Green Revolution streamline its operations and begin to operate more efficiently. He’s certainly earned his new role.”



About Green Revolution

Established in 2007, Green Revolution’s products helps reduce power factor and peak demand costs associated with electric charges. With more than 10,000 unit sales to date, Green Revolution has reduced energy consumption for schools, industrial facilities, car dealerships, bowling centers, factories, restaurants, food markets and many other types of businesses.



For questions about Green Revolution energy solutions or for information regarding distributor opportunities, please email info@greenrevolutionems.com or call 800.655.1033.



