Green Revolution EMS Expands Operations to Canada

Ottsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Green Revolution EMS , a leading producer of clean, energy-reducing products, has announced its distributor expansion into Canada, officially establishing the fast-growing company’s international operations.



Heading up this new partnership will be Allan Lillemo, who is based in Lethbridge, Alberta.



“We are all thrilled to have Allan introduce our products to a new territory outside of the United States,” said CEO Brad Cohen. “Canada has always been a forerunner when it comes to green technology and considering the world’s ever-increasing energy dependence and its environmental consequences, the opportunities are endless for our positive contributions.”



"I look forward to building a solid foundation in Canada with Brad Cohen and the team,” said Lillemo.



“I believe the product and service we provide is of great value to consumers and will create a win/win/win - economically, environmentally and health-wise. The product, expertise and timing of what Brad and Green Revolution bring to the marketplace are creating the perfect storm. I am very excited to bring Green Revolution to Canada."



Headquartered in Ottsville, Pa., Green Revolution EMS continues to grow its distributor base, which helps to market its PACS (Power Application Correction System) and Energy Crusher units, both guaranteed to save a minimum of 8 percent on electric costs for commercial and residential institutions.



Cohen stated that the company is currently targeting Latin American markets for its next international expansion.



About Green Revolution

Established in 2007, Green Revolution’s products helps reduce power factor and peak demand costs associated with electric charges. With more than 10,000 unit sales to date, Green Revolution has reduced energy consumption for schools, industrial facilities, car dealerships, bowling centers, factories, restaurants, food markets and many other types of businesses.



