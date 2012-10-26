Green Revolution Makes Impression at Sunbelt Ag Expo

Ottsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- Brad Cohen, CEO of Green Revolution, an emergent energy solutions company, and a team of Green Revolution distributors made a successful venture to the 34th annual Sunbelt Ag Expo held October 16 – 18.



The Sunbelt Ag Expo, a three day premiere farm show, continued to distinguish itself as the vanguard of showcasing the potential roads for agriculture. Green Revolution shared the stage with near 1200 commercial exhibitors, who displayed 4000 unique product lines. But with the event’s most compelling push, Green Revolution proposed a manifest opportunity for the farming industry, showcasing the company’s bold energy savings results, innovative technology, and industry leading guarantee.



Green Revolution’s recent impression at the Sunbelt Ag Expo shows tremendous upside for the continual growth of the company. Expansion to the farming industry demonstrates Green Revolution’s flexibility and tremendous value for imperative commercial industries. Brad Cohen was pleased with the outcome from the event and touched on expansion via partnerships and also the principal role of Green Revolution’s distributors.



“In observation of the Sunbelt Ag Expo I am overwhelmingly optimistic for the future of Green Revolution,” said Cohen. “We were able to demonstrate our value to the farming industry. And in addition to building lasting relationships, we further implemented the role of our distributors as key players in the supply chain, where they can provide indispensable products not just in the commodity markets but in advanced material arenas as well.”



This year the Sunbelt Ag Expo attracted upwards of 100,000 visitors throughout the country. Green Revolution targeted the large demographic, offering a $100 American Express Gift Card, sponsored by Triangle Energy Concepts, Inc.



To learn more about the American Express card offering and the Sunbelt Ag Expo please visit Green Revolution’s website at: http://greenrevolutionems.com/index.php/sunbeltexpo



For questions about Green Revolution’s energy solutions, or questions about distributor opportunities please email info@greenrevolutionems.com or call +800.655.1033.



