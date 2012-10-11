Green Revolution Makes Significant Additions to Team Distinguished Electrical Engineers Provide Product Validation

Ottsville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Since June of 2007, Green Revolution has provided thousands of satisfied clients with 8% guaranteed savings on their electric bills. Now, with development at the forefront, the energy solutions company has enhanced their foundation with the employment of three distinguished electrical engineers to their advisory board.



The comprehensive advisory board has been quickly implemented into the day-to-day operations at Green Revolution . The immediate contributions of Green Revolution’s prominent advisors have resulted in various advances. Included in the recent advances are; content revisions, product analyses, and progression of savings evaluations. In essence these advances, guided by Green Revolution’s advisory board, demonstrate the strong emphasis Green Revolution considers in building credibility for consumers’ needs.



“My years of hands-on troubleshooting in over one hundred customer plants, along with design and manufacture of computer control systems, gives me a practical approach in providing the best benefits from new technologies,” said Brian R. McGuire, electrical engineer and advisor for Green Revolution. “I look forward to making significant contributions to Green Revolution to build their already industry leading reputation.”



Additional members of Green Revolution’s advisory board are electrical engineers Bashkim Racaj and David Borge. Together, Green Revolution’s impressive trio of advisors has a combined total of forty-eight years of professional electrical engineering experience.



Edward DuCoin, marketing and operations consultant to Green Revolution, stated “our engineering team offers Green Revolution tremendous creditability. It’s nice to boast about our advisors degrees, including masters in electrical engineering from Purdue, Syracuse and University of Cincinnati.



Brad Cohen, CEO of Green Revolution added, “There is no stopping us now. We have the operations team, marketing, national distributors and engineering expertise to grow domestically and internationally. We have added solar companies as distributors and have our first inquiry today for a company to be a distributor in Asia.”



To learn more about Green Revolution’s advisory board, the advisory board members, and the extensive list of credentials pertaining, visit Green Revolution’s website at: http://greenrevolutionems.com/index.php/advisory-board/ .



For questions about Green Revolution’s energy solutions, or questions about the advisory board please email info@greenrevolutionems.com or call 800.655.1033.



