Green Smoke Electronic Cigarettes Reviewed by eCig Vision

Launched in 2008, Green Smoke was originally based out Miami, Florida and experienced a surge in sales alongside that of the general electronic cigarette industry. Ms. Brandel explores the various electronic cigarette starter kits offered by Green Smoke, which include the Pro, Express, Ultimate, Disposables 6-Pack, Love Birds Kit and Essentials Kit. Her review explains that the users favorites reflected by their choice in starter kits are the Green Smoke E-Cig Pro and Express Kits. These two kits carry an MSRP of $188.92 and $136.94, respectively.



The more cost conservative of the two, the Express Kit includes 1x e-cig battery, 5x cartomizers, 1x USB e-cigarette, 1x USB home charging kit, as well as a carry case. Unfortunately, the carry case does not have the ability to recharge e-cigarette batteries like cases often offered by other e-cigarette companies like V2 Cigs. Brandel goes on to describe the dedicated USB electronic cigarette as horribly ugly. Green Smoke’s offering of flavors covers traditional tobacco to more non-traditional flavors such as chocolate and mocha. Brandel recommends users to opt for either the 12 or 18mg nicotine concentration in order to get sufficient vapor production. Pros listed in the Green Smoke e cig review include quality control, duration of warranty and the traditional cigarette appearance.



Laura Brandel founded eCig Vision soon after she herself had ended a 15-a-day smoking habit. Seeing the potential in electronic cigarettes but not quite satisfied with the first few she tried, Brandel ended up collecting a decent amount of e-cigarettes. She then realized she could save others the pain and some cash of trying every e-cig company by publishing her findings online. Green Smoke seems to be a favorite of Ms. Brandel since it is even featured on eCig Vision’s Top Starter Kits mini page.



