Green Smoothie Girl to Be Featured on Be Well Bites Radio Show This Wednesday

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Join The Green Smoothie Girl, author of 14 cookbooks including the bestseller The Green Smoothies Diet as she and Be Well Bites Host Jamie Relei dish on the secrets to wellness that Openshaw offers up in her course 12 Steps to Whole Foods and her latest book “How To Eat Right In The Real World”.



She’s been travelling the country on her 87-city 2014 tour sharing her high vibration message of “How to Eat Right in the Real World” and on Wednesday Robyn Openshaw – known as the infamous Green Smoothie Girl - brings the love to listeners of Be Well Bites.



Expect a lively discussion on optimal health and well being enriched with recipes and meditations The Green Smoothie Girl created as a labor of love for those individuals who are open to making their wellness and self-care a priority.



As an additional “Be Well Bite” before breaking for summer, Be Well Bites is delighted to hear from the Fitglobetrotter, Dena Roche, in between her world travels as she shares her Travel Diet ™. Prepare to be inspired and explore how to enjoy travel with a healthy twist. Tune in to find out how to gain a fulfilling travel experience without gaining a pound and bring that peaceful travel self back home as a souvenir.



Be Well Bites broadcasts every Wednesday at 11 AM PST on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel (http://voiceamericahealth.com).



Learn more about Be Well Bites, listen on demand and download past episodes at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2314/be-well-bites-nourish-your-body-heart-and-soul.



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